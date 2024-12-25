Left Menu

CRPF doing commendable job in tackling Naxals, restoring peace in J-K, northeast: Shah

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-12-2024 14:32 IST | Created: 25-12-2024 14:32 IST
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday said the CRPF has done a commendable job in tackling Naxalism and restoring peace and stability in the Northeastern states and Jammu and Kashmir.

Shah also said that the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) is playing an important role in ensuring internal security and peace in the country, according to an official statement.

The home minister said this while visiting the CRPF headquarters where he met senior officers of the force, including its Director General Anish Dayal Singh, it said.

During the visit, Shah had a comprehensive review of the operations and administrative efficiency of the world's largest paramilitary force.

The CRPF has done a commendable job in tackling Naxalism and restoring peace and stability in the Northeastern states and Jammu and Kashmir, he said.

The CRPF chief apprised the home minister about the various welfare schemes being implemented for the families of martyred jawans of the force, including compassionate appointments in the CRPF.

Shah emphasised the importance of promoting Hindi in the daily functioning of the force to strengthen linguistic unity.

Along with emphasising the use of more and more 'Shri Ann' (Millets) for better health of the soldiers, the home minister also called upon the soldiers to extract the benefits of Ayurveda and participate in 'Prakriti Parikshan Abhiyan' to get health insights as per individual's Prakriti, fostering wellbeing and better health.

The visit of the home minister underlines the government's recognition of the CRPF's commitment to national security and its multifaceted contribution to nation-building, the statement said.

Several senior officials of the Ministry of Home Affairs, including Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan, were present at the meeting.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

