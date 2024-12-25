Left Menu

Man tries to immolate self near parliament, taken to hospital

The local police and railway police along with some people immediately extinguished the fire and the person was sent to the hospital, an official statement said.According to initial investigations, he took the extreme step due to a dispute with some individuals back home in Bagpat, it said.Police said Jitendra arrived in Delhi on a train on Wednesday morning.

A man in his early 30s tried to immolate himself near the new Parliament building on Wednesday afternoon, an official of the Delhi Fire Service said.

A call regarding the incident near the Railway Bhawan opposite the Parliament building was received at around 3.35 pm and a fire tender was pressed into service, the official said.

The security personnel deployed near Parliament rushed the man identified as Jitendra, a resident of Bagpat in Uttar Pradesh, to the Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital, he said.

''He set himself on fire at the roundabout near Rail Bhawan. The local police and railway police along with some people immediately extinguished the fire and the person was sent to the hospital,'' an official statement said.

According to initial investigations, he took the extreme step due to a dispute with some individuals back home in Bagpat, it said.

Police said Jitendra arrived in Delhi on a train on Wednesday morning. His half-burnt backpack and some other belongings were seized from the spot.

A police officer said the man's family members have been contacted and further investigations were on.

