Left Menu

One dead, 20 rescued after tourist boat capsizes off Calangute beach in Goa

Of the 20 passengers, two children aged six and seven each, and two women aged 25 and 55 each, were revived and hospitalised, he said, adding that two passengers on the boat were not wearing life jackets.Goa is a popular tourist destination, especially during the Christmas and New Year celebrations.

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 25-12-2024 19:25 IST | Created: 25-12-2024 19:25 IST
One dead, 20 rescued after tourist boat capsizes off Calangute beach in Goa
  • Country:
  • India

One person died and 20 others were rescued after a tourist boat capsized in the Arabian Sea off Calangute beach in North Goa on Wednesday, police said. The incident occurred around 1.30 pm, they said. ''A 54-year-old man died and 20 others were rescued and taken to a nearby hospital for treatment after the boat they were travelling in capsized,'' a senior police official said. Except for two passengers, all others were wearing life jackets, he said. The passengers included children as young as six year old and women, he said. Spokesman of Drishti Marine, a government-appointed lifesaving agency, said the boat capsized around 60 metres away from the coastline, resulting in all the passengers falling off into the sea water. A family comprising 13 members from Khed in Maharashtra were among the passengers on board, he said.

On seeing the boat getting capsized, a personnel of Drishti Marine rushed to aid and called for backup, he said. ''In all, 18 on-duty lifesavers rushed to the aid of the struggling passengers and brought them to shore safely,'' he said.

The injured passengers were administered first aid, while those who were found to be critical were rushed to a medical facility in an ambulance, the spokesman said. ''Of the 20 passengers, two children aged six and seven each, and two women aged 25 and 55 each, were revived and hospitalised,'' he said, adding that two passengers on the boat were not wearing life jackets.

Goa is a popular tourist destination, especially during the Christmas and New Year celebrations. The incident occurred a week after a speeding Navy craft undergoing engine trials lost control and crashed into passenger ferry 'Neel Kamal' off the Mumbai coast, killing 15 persons. The ferry, carrying more than 100 passengers, was on its way from Gateway of India to Elephanta Island, a popular tourist attraction famous for its cave temples.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
England's Phoenix: Ben Stokes' Battle with Injury

England's Phoenix: Ben Stokes' Battle with Injury

 Global
2
Dollar Dominance: U.S. Interest Rates Drive Global Currency Trends

Dollar Dominance: U.S. Interest Rates Drive Global Currency Trends

 Global
3
Nippon Steel's U.S. Steel Acquisition Faces CFIUS Hurdles

Nippon Steel's U.S. Steel Acquisition Faces CFIUS Hurdles

 United States
4
CFIUS Struggles with Nippon Steel's U.S. Steel Bid

CFIUS Struggles with Nippon Steel's U.S. Steel Bid

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Reducing Urban Heat Risks: Korea’s Success in Policy-Driven Climate Resilience

How UPI and Open Banking Revolutionize Credit Access for Underserved Communities

Transforming Ghanaian Agriculture: The Role of Digital Credit and Timely Loan Delivery

Harnessing Tourism’s Role in Global Value Chains for Sustainable Economic Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024