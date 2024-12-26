Navi Mumbai Land Scam: Company Owner and Associates Accused of Defrauding 36 Individuals

Navi Mumbai police have launched legal action against a private company owner and four associates implicated in a land sale scam. Allegedly, over 36 individuals were deceived out of more than Rs 2 crore, an official disclosed on Thursday. The police are investigating these serious charges of fraud.

The fraudulent activities occurred in the Jui area of Uran, Navi Mumbai, beginning in October 2017. The accused entered agreements with victims, promising land that was never handed over, the official from Vashi police station revealed. Instead, the involved parties simply vanished after collecting Rs 2.07 crore from the unsuspecting buyers.

This major scam came to light after victims, who received neither the land nor refunds, lodged formal complaints leading to the police filing a case on Tuesday against the company owner and the implicated associates on multiple counts of cheating and fraud.

(With inputs from agencies.)