Left Menu

Navi Mumbai Land Scam: Company Owner and Associates Accused of Defrauding 36 Individuals

Navi Mumbai police have filed a case against a private company's owner and four others for allegedly defrauding 36 people of over Rs 2 crore in land sales. Since October 2017, victims paid for land in Jui, Uran area but received neither land possession nor refunds.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 26-12-2024 10:37 IST | Created: 26-12-2024 10:37 IST
Navi Mumbai Land Scam: Company Owner and Associates Accused of Defrauding 36 Individuals
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Navi Mumbai police have launched legal action against a private company owner and four associates implicated in a land sale scam. Allegedly, over 36 individuals were deceived out of more than Rs 2 crore, an official disclosed on Thursday. The police are investigating these serious charges of fraud.

The fraudulent activities occurred in the Jui area of Uran, Navi Mumbai, beginning in October 2017. The accused entered agreements with victims, promising land that was never handed over, the official from Vashi police station revealed. Instead, the involved parties simply vanished after collecting Rs 2.07 crore from the unsuspecting buyers.

This major scam came to light after victims, who received neither the land nor refunds, lodged formal complaints leading to the police filing a case on Tuesday against the company owner and the implicated associates on multiple counts of cheating and fraud.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Santa Claus global flight to deliver presents underway

Santa Claus global flight to deliver presents underway

 Global
2
China, Japan foreign ministers meet in Beijing, seafood trade on agenda

China, Japan foreign ministers meet in Beijing, seafood trade on agenda

 Global
3
UPDATE 2-Ecuador AG to seek charges against 16 members of military over missing youths

UPDATE 2-Ecuador AG to seek charges against 16 members of military over miss...

 Global
4
UPDATE 1-IMF grants Egypt initial approval of $1.2 bln fourth review

UPDATE 1-IMF grants Egypt initial approval of $1.2 bln fourth review

Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Urban Waste: Circular Economy Solutions for a Sustainable Future

How Climate Change Impacts Nigeria’s Healthcare System and What Can Be Done

Reducing Urban Heat Risks: Korea’s Success in Policy-Driven Climate Resilience

How UPI and Open Banking Revolutionize Credit Access for Underserved Communities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024