Missile Deployment Fuels South China Sea Tensions

China urges the Philippines to embrace 'peaceful development' after Manila deploys a U.S. missile system during military exercises, heightening tensions in the region. The deployment of the Typhon system with U.S. support is seen as a potential trigger for an arms race, impacting regional peace and security.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-12-2024 14:14 IST | Created: 26-12-2024 13:39 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr

In response to the Philippines' recent deployment of a U.S. medium-range missile system in joint military exercises, China's foreign ministry has called for Manila to return to a path of 'peaceful development.' This move, China warns, could stoke an arms race in the region.

Earlier this year, the Typhon system, which has the capability to launch cruise missiles at Chinese targets, was introduced through joint exercises involving the Philippines and the United States. Philippine Defence Minister Gilberto Teodoro defended the deployment as 'legitimate, legal and beyond reproach.'

Amid escalating tensions between the two nations over territorial claims in the South China Sea, China criticized the deepening military cooperation between Manila and Washington, arguing it compromises national security and risks regional stability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

