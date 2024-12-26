Left Menu

Taiwan Simulates Defense as Chinese Threats Loom

Taiwan's Presidential Office conducted a tabletop exercise simulating military escalation with China amidst ongoing threats. Government and civil groups participated to assess readiness. The exercise addressed potential Chinese aggression and emphasized Taiwan's need to bolster defense capabilities.

Updated: 26-12-2024 15:55 IST | Created: 26-12-2024 15:24 IST
Taiwan's Presidential Office has staged its inaugural tabletop exercise to simulate a military escalation with China, echoing the ongoing threats posed by Beijing. According to officials, the exercise involved dozens of government and civil agencies who gathered for a three-hour session on Thursday, shedding light on the island’s defense preparations under growing Chinese pressure.

In recent years, China has intensified its military posturing, including increased naval presence and frequent military activity near Taiwan, which China claims as its territory. The war game, orchestrated in Taipei's Presidential Office, was spearheaded by Vice President Hsiao Bi-khim and National Security Council Secretary-general Joseph Wu.

This exercise envisioned multiple scenarios, such as China's grey-zone tactics and near-conflict situations, aiming to test the response capabilities of Taiwanese government bodies and civilian sectors. In the wake of the drill, President Lai Ching-te stressed Taiwan's urgent goal to enhance its defense strategies and deterring potential enemy invasions amidst regional instability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

