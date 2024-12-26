President Murmu Confers Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar on 17 Exceptional Children

The President of India, Smt. Droupadi Murmu, awarded the Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar to 17 outstanding children in seven categories at a ceremony held at the Rashtrapati Bhavan Cultural Centre on December 26, 2024. The awards celebrate exceptional achievements by children across innovation, scholastic excellence, sports, arts, culture, social service, and bravery.

During her address, President Murmu congratulated the young awardees, stating that their remarkable accomplishments make the entire nation proud. She noted that the awardees have set a benchmark for children across the country by demonstrating limitless potential and unique qualities.

Strengthening a Legacy of Recognition

President Murmu emphasized India’s longstanding tradition of nurturing and recognizing young talent. She encouraged the continuation of this tradition, envisioning the awardees as future torchbearers of a prosperous and developed India by the time the nation celebrates its centenary of independence in 2047.

Highlights of the Ceremony

The event showcased the inspiring stories of young achievers who have excelled in diverse fields:

Innovation: Awardees included young inventors who developed groundbreaking solutions to address societal challenges.

Scholastic Excellence: Children who demonstrated exceptional academic performance and creativity.

Sports and Arts: Talented athletes and artists who have gained recognition nationally and internationally.

Social Service and Bravery: Young heroes who contributed to their communities and demonstrated exceptional courage.

Message of Encouragement

The President urged children across the nation to be inspired by the awardees, pursue their passions, and strive for excellence in all endeavors. She reiterated the role of young minds in building a resilient and progressive India.

Vision for the Future

In her concluding remarks, President Murmu expressed confidence that the awardees would grow into enlightened citizens, contributing significantly to the country’s growth and development. She underlined the importance of fostering creativity, discipline, and social responsibility among children to shape the future of India.

Event Details

The ceremony also included cultural performances and a presentation highlighting the achievements of the young awardees. The children were accompanied by their families and mentors, who were acknowledged for their support in nurturing talent.

This year’s Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar reaffirms the nation’s commitment to recognizing and fostering the potential of young citizens, paving the way for a brighter and more prosperous future.