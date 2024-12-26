Taiwan's Strategic Tabletop Exercise: Simulating Conflict & Building Resilience

Taiwan's Presidential Office conducted its foremost 'tabletop' exercise involving non-military government agencies, simulating potential military tensions with China amid heightened warnings from Beijing, according to official sources.

The war game, coordinated by Vice President Hsiao Bi-khim and National Security Council Secretary-general Joseph Wu, aimed to enhance Taiwan's emergency response and preparedness against potential military conflict. Various scenarios were simulated, highlighting the government's dedication to mitigating risks.

In a briefing, Interior Minister Liu Shyh-fang emphasized plans to train over 50,000 volunteers in emergency response. President Lai Ching-te underscored the urgency of boosting the country's defense capacity, noting the challenges posed by authoritarian states in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)