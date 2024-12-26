Left Menu

Taiwan's Strategic Tabletop Exercise: Simulating Conflict & Building Resilience

Taiwan conducted its first comprehensive tabletop exercise involving multiple government agencies to simulate military escalation with China. This exercise reflects Taiwan's proactive approach to building capacity in handling emergencies, from natural disasters to military threats, enhancing both governmental and civilian readiness.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-12-2024 19:25 IST | Created: 26-12-2024 19:25 IST
Taiwan's Strategic Tabletop Exercise: Simulating Conflict & Building Resilience
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Taiwan's Presidential Office conducted its foremost 'tabletop' exercise involving non-military government agencies, simulating potential military tensions with China amid heightened warnings from Beijing, according to official sources.

The war game, coordinated by Vice President Hsiao Bi-khim and National Security Council Secretary-general Joseph Wu, aimed to enhance Taiwan's emergency response and preparedness against potential military conflict. Various scenarios were simulated, highlighting the government's dedication to mitigating risks.

In a briefing, Interior Minister Liu Shyh-fang emphasized plans to train over 50,000 volunteers in emergency response. President Lai Ching-te underscored the urgency of boosting the country's defense capacity, noting the challenges posed by authoritarian states in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Santa Claus global flight to deliver presents underway

Santa Claus global flight to deliver presents underway

 Global
2
China, Japan foreign ministers meet in Beijing, seafood trade on agenda

China, Japan foreign ministers meet in Beijing, seafood trade on agenda

 Global
3
UPDATE 2-Ecuador AG to seek charges against 16 members of military over missing youths

UPDATE 2-Ecuador AG to seek charges against 16 members of military over miss...

 Global
4
UPDATE 1-IMF grants Egypt initial approval of $1.2 bln fourth review

UPDATE 1-IMF grants Egypt initial approval of $1.2 bln fourth review

Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s rapid growth fueling public health crisis

AI that forgets: New approach could revolutionize privacy and efficiency of large models

Revolutionizing Urban Waste: Circular Economy Solutions for a Sustainable Future

How Climate Change Impacts Nigeria’s Healthcare System and What Can Be Done

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024