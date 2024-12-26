Taiwan's Strategic Tabletop Exercise: Simulating Conflict & Building Resilience
Taiwan conducted its first comprehensive tabletop exercise involving multiple government agencies to simulate military escalation with China. This exercise reflects Taiwan's proactive approach to building capacity in handling emergencies, from natural disasters to military threats, enhancing both governmental and civilian readiness.
Taiwan's Presidential Office conducted its foremost 'tabletop' exercise involving non-military government agencies, simulating potential military tensions with China amid heightened warnings from Beijing, according to official sources.
The war game, coordinated by Vice President Hsiao Bi-khim and National Security Council Secretary-general Joseph Wu, aimed to enhance Taiwan's emergency response and preparedness against potential military conflict. Various scenarios were simulated, highlighting the government's dedication to mitigating risks.
In a briefing, Interior Minister Liu Shyh-fang emphasized plans to train over 50,000 volunteers in emergency response. President Lai Ching-te underscored the urgency of boosting the country's defense capacity, noting the challenges posed by authoritarian states in the region.
