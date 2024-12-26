Boarding School Tragedy: Teen's Desperate Act to Escape

A 13-year-old boy has confessed to the murder of a 9-year-old student, a shocking act he believed would lead to the closure of their boarding school, according to police reports on Thursday.

Earlier suspicions had pointed towards the school's director and his family, who were accused of sacrificing the child to gain fame and address personal issues. Five arrests had been made amidst the initial inquiry. However, new findings emerged when the school was investigated further.

Superintendent of Police Chiranjeev Nath Sinha revealed that a comprehensive examination of CCTV footage and student interviews led investigators to the teenager, who used a towel to commit the crime. The teen sought the closure of the school so he could return home. He remains in juvenile custody as investigations continue.

