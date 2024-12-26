Left Menu

Boarding School Tragedy: Teen's Desperate Act to Escape

A 13-year-old boy confessed to killing a 9-year-old in an attempt to get their boarding school closed. Initially, the school's director and family were suspected, but police discovered the teenager's involvement. The suspect believed the school's closure would allow him to return home.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hathras | Updated: 26-12-2024 19:27 IST | Created: 26-12-2024 19:27 IST
Boarding School Tragedy: Teen's Desperate Act to Escape
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A 13-year-old boy has confessed to the murder of a 9-year-old student, a shocking act he believed would lead to the closure of their boarding school, according to police reports on Thursday.

Earlier suspicions had pointed towards the school's director and his family, who were accused of sacrificing the child to gain fame and address personal issues. Five arrests had been made amidst the initial inquiry. However, new findings emerged when the school was investigated further.

Superintendent of Police Chiranjeev Nath Sinha revealed that a comprehensive examination of CCTV footage and student interviews led investigators to the teenager, who used a towel to commit the crime. The teen sought the closure of the school so he could return home. He remains in juvenile custody as investigations continue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Santa Claus global flight to deliver presents underway

Santa Claus global flight to deliver presents underway

 Global
2
China, Japan foreign ministers meet in Beijing, seafood trade on agenda

China, Japan foreign ministers meet in Beijing, seafood trade on agenda

 Global
3
UPDATE 2-Ecuador AG to seek charges against 16 members of military over missing youths

UPDATE 2-Ecuador AG to seek charges against 16 members of military over miss...

 Global
4
UPDATE 1-IMF grants Egypt initial approval of $1.2 bln fourth review

UPDATE 1-IMF grants Egypt initial approval of $1.2 bln fourth review

Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s rapid growth fueling public health crisis

AI that forgets: New approach could revolutionize privacy and efficiency of large models

Revolutionizing Urban Waste: Circular Economy Solutions for a Sustainable Future

How Climate Change Impacts Nigeria’s Healthcare System and What Can Be Done

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024