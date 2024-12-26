Gym Ambush Shocks Village: Mysterious Masked Gunmen Strike in Daylight

In a shocking daylight attack, two men were tragically killed and another seriously injured in a village near Lakha Singh Kheri when masked gunmen opened indiscriminate fire on Thursday, according to police sources.

The victims, identified as Pankaj Malik, 38, and Varinder, 32, had just exited a gym when four or five assailants arrived on motorcycles, firing multiple rounds of bullets before fleeing the scene. A critically injured third man, Arjun, has been hospitalized, police report.

The motive for the attack remains unknown, with authorities analyzing CCTV footage and conducting investigations. A local forensic team has collected evidence, while speculation suggests a potential motive linked to rivalry or grievance, though police have yet to confirm this.

