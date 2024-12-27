Escalating Tensions: Israel's Airstrikes in Yemen Under UN Scrutiny

Tensions in the Middle East have escalated as Israel conducted airstrikes against locations in Yemen believed to be connected to the Iran-aligned Houthi movement.

According to reports, the strikes targeted crucial infrastructure, including Sanaa International Airport, Red Sea ports, and power facilities, leading to the death of six individuals.

The United Nations has condemned these actions, expressing deep concerns over the potential for further regional unrest and calling for urgent dialogue to prevent an escalation of the conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)