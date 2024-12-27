Left Menu

Escalating Tensions: Israel's Airstrikes in Yemen Under UN Scrutiny

The U.N. condemned recent airstrikes by Israel on Yemen's key infrastructure, raising concerns of further regional instability. Israel targeted sites linked to the Iran-backed Houthi movement, including Sanaa Airport, resulting in at least six casualties. The situation has alarmed the international community.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 27-12-2024 03:58 IST | Created: 27-12-2024 03:58 IST
Tensions in the Middle East have escalated as Israel conducted airstrikes against locations in Yemen believed to be connected to the Iran-aligned Houthi movement.

According to reports, the strikes targeted crucial infrastructure, including Sanaa International Airport, Red Sea ports, and power facilities, leading to the death of six individuals.

The United Nations has condemned these actions, expressing deep concerns over the potential for further regional unrest and calling for urgent dialogue to prevent an escalation of the conflict.

