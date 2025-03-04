Left Menu

Israeli Airstrikes Target Former Syrian Military Sites

Israeli forces conducted airstrikes on former Syrian military sites in Latakia province. The raids targeted a radar station, weapons depot, and a port berth near Tartous. No casualties were reported. Israel's strikes follow Assad's ouster, with troops now in a U.N. monitored zone.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-03-2025 01:44 IST | Created: 04-03-2025 01:44 IST
Israeli Airstrikes Target Former Syrian Military Sites

On Monday, Israeli forces launched airstrikes targeting former Syrian military sites in Latakia province, as confirmed via a post on their Telegram channel. The strikes hit a radar station and weapons depot, as well as a port berth near Tartous, causing no casualties according to Syrian state media SANA.

Syrian sources reported the raids targeted three former Syrian army assets, located in the mountainous region of Latakia, and confirmed the proximity to Tartous' Mediterranean port. The move follows a series of previous Israeli airstrikes aiming at military bases previously operated under Bashar al-Assad's regime.

In the aftermath of Assad's ouster, Israeli forces have increased their military activities within Syria. They have notably extended their presence into a U.N.-monitored demilitarized zone, further escalating tensions in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Moutai's Struggles Echo Guizhou's Economic Woes

Moutai's Struggles Echo Guizhou's Economic Woes

 Global
2
Zelenskiy Praises U.S. Support, Pledges Diplomatic Push

Zelenskiy Praises U.S. Support, Pledges Diplomatic Push

 Global
3
Crypto Boom Amidst Tariff Uncertainty and Market Jitters

Crypto Boom Amidst Tariff Uncertainty and Market Jitters

 Global
4
Strategic Launch: Russian Aerospace Forces Deploy Soyuz Rocket

Strategic Launch: Russian Aerospace Forces Deploy Soyuz Rocket

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI vs. copyright: How large vision-language models are changing IP protection

How artificial intelligence is optimizing wind turbines for a greener future

Fighting pandemics with AI: The future of public health crises and digital ethics

Smart homes, smarter privacy: A new approach to data autonomy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025