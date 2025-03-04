Israeli Airstrikes Target Former Syrian Military Sites

On Monday, Israeli forces launched airstrikes targeting former Syrian military sites in Latakia province, as confirmed via a post on their Telegram channel. The strikes hit a radar station and weapons depot, as well as a port berth near Tartous, causing no casualties according to Syrian state media SANA.

Syrian sources reported the raids targeted three former Syrian army assets, located in the mountainous region of Latakia, and confirmed the proximity to Tartous' Mediterranean port. The move follows a series of previous Israeli airstrikes aiming at military bases previously operated under Bashar al-Assad's regime.

In the aftermath of Assad's ouster, Israeli forces have increased their military activities within Syria. They have notably extended their presence into a U.N.-monitored demilitarized zone, further escalating tensions in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)