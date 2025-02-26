Escalation in Southern Syria: Israeli Forces Intensify Airstrikes

In a significant escalation of tensions, Israeli warplanes executed air raids late Tuesday on territories south of Damascus and in Syria's southern province of Daraa. Eyewitnesses, Syrian security sources, and Syria TV confirmed the strikes targeted military sites, but further specifics were withheld.

According to an Israeli military statement, the airstrikes aimed to neutralize military installations and armament-laden sites in southern Syria. Defense Minister Israel Katz emphasized the strikes were part of a strategy to prevent the region from developing into a volatile conflict zone reminiscent of southern Lebanon.

Meanwhile, Syria has condemned these actions and demanded Israeli withdrawals, following the push by HTS rebels, an ex-Al Qaeda affiliate, in the demilitarized zone. Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu has expressed zero tolerance for hostile forces in the area, insisting on demilitarization.

(With inputs from agencies.)