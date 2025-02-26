Left Menu

Escalation in Southern Syria: Israeli Forces Intensify Airstrikes

Israeli warplanes conducted airstrikes in southern Syria, targeting military sites near Damascus and in Daraa. The Israeli Defense Ministry stated the attacks aimed to prevent the establishment of hostile forces, including HTS rebels, in southern Syria. Tensions remain high as both nations grapple with security concerns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-02-2025 04:12 IST | Created: 26-02-2025 04:12 IST
Escalation in Southern Syria: Israeli Forces Intensify Airstrikes

In a significant escalation of tensions, Israeli warplanes executed air raids late Tuesday on territories south of Damascus and in Syria's southern province of Daraa. Eyewitnesses, Syrian security sources, and Syria TV confirmed the strikes targeted military sites, but further specifics were withheld.

According to an Israeli military statement, the airstrikes aimed to neutralize military installations and armament-laden sites in southern Syria. Defense Minister Israel Katz emphasized the strikes were part of a strategy to prevent the region from developing into a volatile conflict zone reminiscent of southern Lebanon.

Meanwhile, Syria has condemned these actions and demanded Israeli withdrawals, following the push by HTS rebels, an ex-Al Qaeda affiliate, in the demilitarized zone. Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu has expressed zero tolerance for hostile forces in the area, insisting on demilitarization.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tesla's New Driving-Assist Update for China

Tesla's New Driving-Assist Update for China

 China
2
Musk's Push Sparks Federal Pushback: U.S. Agencies Resist Unilateral Job Evaluation Demand

Musk's Push Sparks Federal Pushback: U.S. Agencies Resist Unilateral Job Eva...

 Global
3
Cargo Heists Unleash Chaos: Desert Freight Trains Under Siege

Cargo Heists Unleash Chaos: Desert Freight Trains Under Siege

 United States
4
Arizona's Controversial Bounty Bill: A Clash Over Immigration Policies

Arizona's Controversial Bounty Bill: A Clash Over Immigration Policies

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Sudan’s Natural Wealth: A Double-Edged Sword for Development

Bulgaria’s Bold Path: Economic Growth, Social Equity, and Green Transition

Unlocking Learning Potential: How Teacher Quality Shapes Student Success

New WHO Report Sets Diagnostic Standards for Trachoma Elimination

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025