Tensions Rise as U.S. Condemns China's Crackdown

The U.S. State Department criticized Hong Kong's bounties on pro-democracy activists and China’s actions against Canadian groups addressing Uyghur and Tibetan human rights. They view these moves as intimidation. China's national security laws in Hong Kong continue to provoke international criticism and U.S. sanctions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-12-2024 07:45 IST | Created: 27-12-2024 07:45 IST
The United States State Department has expressed staunch criticism over Hong Kong's recent decision to offer bounties for six pro-democracy campaigners and revoke the passports of seven individuals. These actions are perceived by the U.S. as intimidation tactics by Hong Kong's government under China's influence.

Further condemnation was issued against China for imposing retaliatory measures on two Canadian institutions and 20 individuals addressing human rights concerns involving Uyghurs and Tibet. The State Department highlighted its rejection of efforts to silence those who choose to reside in the U.S., some of whom are notably based there.

China's national security legislation in Hong Kong has been a source of tension, leading to U.S. sanctions. Meanwhile, China's office for safeguarding national security in Hong Kong defended the actions, alleging involvement in destabilizing acts. Simultaneously, Beijing's sanctions targeted the Canada-based Uyghur Rights Advocacy Project and the Canada-Tibet Committee.

