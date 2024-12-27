Tensions Rise as U.S. Condemns China's Crackdown

The United States State Department has expressed staunch criticism over Hong Kong's recent decision to offer bounties for six pro-democracy campaigners and revoke the passports of seven individuals. These actions are perceived by the U.S. as intimidation tactics by Hong Kong's government under China's influence.

Further condemnation was issued against China for imposing retaliatory measures on two Canadian institutions and 20 individuals addressing human rights concerns involving Uyghurs and Tibet. The State Department highlighted its rejection of efforts to silence those who choose to reside in the U.S., some of whom are notably based there.

China's national security legislation in Hong Kong has been a source of tension, leading to U.S. sanctions. Meanwhile, China's office for safeguarding national security in Hong Kong defended the actions, alleging involvement in destabilizing acts. Simultaneously, Beijing's sanctions targeted the Canada-based Uyghur Rights Advocacy Project and the Canada-Tibet Committee.

