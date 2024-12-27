Left Menu

Russia and U.S. at Crossroads: Nuclear Testing Tensions Mount

Russia has warned Trump's administration about reconsidering nuclear testing due to his radical stance on the Comprehensive Nuclear Test Ban Treaty. Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov highlighted the hostile American policy and its implications for global security. Post-Soviet Russia has never tested, but escalations could change this status.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-12-2024 11:48 IST | Created: 27-12-2024 11:48 IST
Russia and U.S. at Crossroads: Nuclear Testing Tensions Mount

In a cautionary message from Moscow, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov has alerted the incoming Trump administration about potential Russian actions concerning nuclear testing, prompted by what Moscow perceives as Trump's extremist viewpoint on the global treaty.

The remarks, reported by the Kommersant newspaper, underscore the strain in U.S.-Russia relations. Ryabkov stated that the international scenario is precarious, pointing towards what he described as an aggressive U.S. policy. This situation has compelled Russia to consider a range of possible measures to maintain its security.

Historically, post-Soviet Russia has abstained from nuclear testing since the Soviet Era's last test in 1990. Nonetheless, President Putin has hinted at re-evaluating this stance if the U.S. resumes its nuclear tests, marking a potential shift in global nuclear dynamics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Taiwan defence ministry warns of 'serious impact' to security under new funding laws

Taiwan defence ministry warns of 'serious impact' to security under new fund...

 Taiwan
2
Japan Airlines systems hit by cyberattack, NTV says

Japan Airlines systems hit by cyberattack, NTV says

 Japan
3
Prayers and tears mark 20 years since Indian Ocean tsunami that killed some 230,000 people

Prayers and tears mark 20 years since Indian Ocean tsunami that killed some ...

 Global
4
UPDATE 1-At least 10 killed in Israeli strikes on Gaza, medics say

UPDATE 1-At least 10 killed in Israeli strikes on Gaza, medics say

Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s rapid growth fueling public health crisis

AI that forgets: New approach could revolutionize privacy and efficiency of large models

Revolutionizing Urban Waste: Circular Economy Solutions for a Sustainable Future

How Climate Change Impacts Nigeria’s Healthcare System and What Can Be Done

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024