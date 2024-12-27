Russia and U.S. at Crossroads: Nuclear Testing Tensions Mount

In a cautionary message from Moscow, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov has alerted the incoming Trump administration about potential Russian actions concerning nuclear testing, prompted by what Moscow perceives as Trump's extremist viewpoint on the global treaty.

The remarks, reported by the Kommersant newspaper, underscore the strain in U.S.-Russia relations. Ryabkov stated that the international scenario is precarious, pointing towards what he described as an aggressive U.S. policy. This situation has compelled Russia to consider a range of possible measures to maintain its security.

Historically, post-Soviet Russia has abstained from nuclear testing since the Soviet Era's last test in 1990. Nonetheless, President Putin has hinted at re-evaluating this stance if the U.S. resumes its nuclear tests, marking a potential shift in global nuclear dynamics.

(With inputs from agencies.)