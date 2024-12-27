Operation Muskan Reunites Woman with Family after 49 Years

A woman who disappeared as a child 49 years ago was reunited with her family by Azamgarh police in Uttar Pradesh. The emotional reunion, under 'Operation Muskan,' ended decades of separation.

Fulmati, now 57, was abducted at age eight during a fair visit with her mother in Moradabad. She was sold to a Rampur resident and spent years searching for her family. Her story resurfaced when a teacher, Dr. Pooja Rani, informed authorities.

Authorities formed a team to trace her origins, leading to her family's identification in Mau district. Confirmation came through Fulmati's uncle, Ramhit, and brother, Laldhar. The reunion drew commendation for police efforts, with both Fulmati and her family expressing deep gratitude.

(With inputs from agencies.)