Left Menu

Rajasthan Paper Leak Scandal: Nagaur MP Demands Justice

Nagaur MP Hanuman Beniwal has urged Rajasthan's Chief Minister to cancel the 2021 SI recruitment exam due to a paper leak scandal. He accused the BJP government of inaction and claimed connections between some government officials and those fraudulently selected. The controversy endangers the career prospects of many young applicants.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 27-12-2024 23:08 IST | Created: 27-12-2024 23:08 IST
Rajasthan Paper Leak Scandal: Nagaur MP Demands Justice
Hanuman Beniwal
  • Country:
  • India

Nagaur MP Hanuman Beniwal has called for the immediate cancellation of the SI recruitment exam of 2021, citing a significant paper leak scandal.

Beniwal accuses the BJP-led government of silence on the issue, implicating government officials in fraudulent selections.

The scandal raises concerns about governance and the future of Rajasthan's aspiring candidates, with multiple arrests already made.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Highlights: Talc Testing and Bird Flu Mutations

Health News Highlights: Talc Testing and Bird Flu Mutations

 Global
2
Farewell to Former PM Manmohan Singh with State Honours

Farewell to Former PM Manmohan Singh with State Honours

 India
3
BYD's Brazilian Backlash: Human Trafficking Allegations in Focus

BYD's Brazilian Backlash: Human Trafficking Allegations in Focus

 Global
4
Battle on the Pitch: India Struggles Against Australia

Battle on the Pitch: India Struggles Against Australia

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s rapid growth fueling public health crisis

AI that forgets: New approach could revolutionize privacy and efficiency of large models

Revolutionizing Urban Waste: Circular Economy Solutions for a Sustainable Future

How Climate Change Impacts Nigeria’s Healthcare System and What Can Be Done

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024