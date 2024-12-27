Rajasthan Paper Leak Scandal: Nagaur MP Demands Justice
Nagaur MP Hanuman Beniwal has urged Rajasthan's Chief Minister to cancel the 2021 SI recruitment exam due to a paper leak scandal. He accused the BJP government of inaction and claimed connections between some government officials and those fraudulently selected. The controversy endangers the career prospects of many young applicants.
Jaipur | Updated: 27-12-2024 23:08 IST
India
- India
Nagaur MP Hanuman Beniwal has called for the immediate cancellation of the SI recruitment exam of 2021, citing a significant paper leak scandal.
Beniwal accuses the BJP-led government of silence on the issue, implicating government officials in fraudulent selections.
The scandal raises concerns about governance and the future of Rajasthan's aspiring candidates, with multiple arrests already made.
(With inputs from agencies.)
