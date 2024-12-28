Justice in Kasaragod: Verdict Delivered in Youth Congress Workers' Murder Case
A CBI court convicted 14 individuals, including a former CPI(M) MLA, for the murder of Youth Congress workers Kripesh and Sarath Lal in Kerala's Kasaragod district, five years prior. Eight were found guilty of murder, while six were convicted for conspiracy and evidence destruction. Sentencing is pending.
- Country:
- India
In a significant legal development, a CBI court has convicted 14 individuals, including K V Kunhiraman, a former CPI(M) MLA, in connection with the murder of two Youth Congress workers in Kerala's Kasaragod district. Kripesh and Sarath Lal were brutally killed in politically charged attacks five years ago on February 17, 2019.
Of the 24 individuals initially accused, the court found eight guilty of murder and conspiracy, while six others were convicted for conspiracy, evidence destruction, and providing assistance. The remaining ten accused were acquitted. The sentencing of the convicted individuals is scheduled for January 3.
The prosecution argued that the murders stemmed from escalating political hostilities between CPI(M) and Congress workers. Despite opposition from the Kerala government, the Supreme Court authorized a CBI probe, which revealed substantial evidence to secure these convictions. Legal proceedings are expected to continue as the victims' families seek further justice.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- CBI court
- verdict
- Kasaragod
- CPI(M)
- Youth Congress
- murder
- conviction
- Kerala
- Sarath Lal
- Kripesh
ALSO READ
Life Sentence Delivered in 2002 Pension Dispute Murder Case
Kolkata court grants bail to RG Kar hospital's ex-principal Sandip Ghosh, former police officer Abhijit Mondal in doctor rape-murder case.
Karnataka HC grants bail to Kannada film actor Darshan, his friend Pavithra Gowda arrested in Renukaswamy murder case.
Karnataka HC grants bail to Kannada film actor Darshan, his friend Pavithra Gowda arrested in Renukaswamy murder case.
Kannada Star Darshan Granted Bail in High-Profile Murder Case