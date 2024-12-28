Justice in Kasaragod: Verdict Delivered in Youth Congress Workers' Murder Case

In a significant legal development, a CBI court has convicted 14 individuals, including K V Kunhiraman, a former CPI(M) MLA, in connection with the murder of two Youth Congress workers in Kerala's Kasaragod district. Kripesh and Sarath Lal were brutally killed in politically charged attacks five years ago on February 17, 2019.

Of the 24 individuals initially accused, the court found eight guilty of murder and conspiracy, while six others were convicted for conspiracy, evidence destruction, and providing assistance. The remaining ten accused were acquitted. The sentencing of the convicted individuals is scheduled for January 3.

The prosecution argued that the murders stemmed from escalating political hostilities between CPI(M) and Congress workers. Despite opposition from the Kerala government, the Supreme Court authorized a CBI probe, which revealed substantial evidence to secure these convictions. Legal proceedings are expected to continue as the victims' families seek further justice.

(With inputs from agencies.)