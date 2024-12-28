Left Menu

Chhattisgarh Political Turmoil: Liquor Scam Investigation Intensifies

The Enforcement Directorate raided sites linked to Chhattisgarh Congress MLA Kawasi Lakhma and his son, probing a liquor scam allegedly linked to the Congress government. Chhattisgarh Congress alleges the raids are a BJP ploy to target opposition leaders before upcoming elections.

Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia
The Enforcement Directorate conducted raids at the premises of Chhattisgarh Congress MLA and former excise minister Kawasi Lakhma on Saturday, intensifying investigations into an alleged liquor scam. Several locations, including Lakhma's residence in Raipur and his son Harish Lakhma's premises in Sukma, were searched under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.

The Chhattisgarh Congress has denounced these raids, labeling them as a BJP strategy to harass opposition leaders ahead of urban body and panchayat elections. Lakhma, a seasoned legislator and former excise minister, is allegedly linked to financial misconduct involving monthly payments during his tenure.

The ED is probing claims that the liquor scam, occurring between 2019-2022, under the Congress-led state government led to a significant loss to the state treasury. The scam is believed to have illegally benefited a liquor syndicate with proceeds amounting to over Rs 2,100 crore.

(With inputs from agencies.)

