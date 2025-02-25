Left Menu

Serbia Raids Democracy Watchdogs Amid Controversy Over USAID Funding

Serbian police raided two democracy watchdogs in Belgrade, investigating potential misuse of USAID funds. This follows a funding freeze by the U.S., initiated amid scrutiny over fund allocation in Europe. The raids coincide with mass protests against Serbian President Vucic, highlighting ongoing tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Belgrade | Updated: 25-02-2025 20:15 IST | Created: 25-02-2025 20:15 IST
  • Country:
  • Serbia

In a significant development, Serbian police executed raids on two democracy watchdogs based in Belgrade, scrutinizing the potential misuse of funds supplied by the United States Agency for International Development (USAID). This action aligns with broader concerns raised by the U.S., following President Donald Trump's freeze and scaling down of USAID funding.

These raids are part of an expansive probe into several organizations across Europe, including those in Bosnia and Hungary. Allegations of fund misappropriation have sparked investigations by the Serbian Special Anti-Corruption Department, which is now working in conjunction with the U.S. Justice Department.

The move has exacerbated tensions in Serbia, coinciding with widespread student protests against President Aleksandar Vucic. Critics accuse Vucic's administration of corruption and media suppression, charges the government denies. USAID has historically contributed close to $1 billion towards promoting governance and legal reform in Serbia.

(With inputs from agencies.)

