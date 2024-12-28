Left Menu

Assam's Successful Anti-Drug Operation Nets Rs 6 Crore Worth of Contraband

In Assam, drugs valued at nearly Rs 6 crore were confiscated in two discrete operations. The Special Task Force seized heroin worth Rs 2.75 crore in Guwahati, apprehending four individuals. Additionally, Nagaon police intercepted a vehicle, discovering heroin hidden inside, worth over Rs 3.5 crore.

Updated: 28-12-2024
In a decisive crackdown on drug trafficking in Assam, law enforcement agencies seized narcotics valued at approximately Rs 6 crore in two separate operations, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced.

In Guwahati, the Special Task Force conducted a raid at a hotel in Paltan Bazar and confiscated 416 grams of heroin, with an estimated value of Rs 2.75 crore. Four individuals involved in the trafficking were apprehended during the operation, which took place on Friday night.

In a concurrent action, Nagaon police intercepted a vehicle and found heroin worth over Rs 3.5 crore, hidden in clandestine compartments. The successful operations underscore Assam's commitment to combating narcotics trafficking and safeguarding its youth from drug-related harms.

(With inputs from agencies.)

