Telangana Police Unravel Major Human Trafficking Rings in a Single Night

The Telangana Police, in collaboration with the Anti-Human Trafficking Unit, intensified their crackdown on illegal activities with a significant raid at a beauty salon and spa in Kondapur on Wednesday night. The operation, under the Gachibowli Police Station jurisdiction, resulted in the detention of three customers and the organizer, Satyanarayana, for alleged involvement in human trafficking.

Four young girls were rescued from alleged prostitution during the raid, Inspector of Gachibowli Police Station revealed. The initiative is part of an ongoing effort to combat human trafficking effectively in the region. The raid at Stylish Beauty Salon and Spa highlights the persistent menace of trafficking in the area.

Continuing their anti-trafficking zeal, the Kachiguda Police successfully dismantled a child trafficking network. Just hours after a two-month-old baby was abducted from a shopping complex, law enforcement tracked down the main suspect, Boga Narsing Raj, captured him, and safely returned the baby to his mother. The operation, involving the swift formation of special teams and strategic use of CCTV footage, underscores the police's commitment to protecting the vulnerable. The case has led to multiple arrests, although one suspect remains at large.

