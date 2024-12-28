Formula-E Race Controversy: Politics, Corruption, and Legal Battles

BRS leader B Vinod Kumar on Saturday stated that the Enforcement Directorate's (ED) case against party working president K T Rama Rao, regarding purported irregularities and corruption in a 2023 Hyderabad Formula-E race, does not violate the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

BRS leader Manne Krishank accused the case against Rama Rao, which is also being investigated by the Telangana's Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB), of being driven by political motives.

The ED has scheduled Rama Rao for questioning next month as part of a money laundering investigation tied to alleged financial discrepancies during the race. Despite the charges, Rao, previously a municipal administration minister, has denied any wrongdoing.

Rama Rao, son of former Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, has been summoned to record his statement on January 7. The investigation focuses on about Rs 55 crore, including foreign currency transactions, spent on the event without proper approvals.

The Formula-E race was expected to recur in February but was canceled after the Congress government took charge in December 2023.

Telangana Governor Jishnu Dev Varma has approved the ACB to proceed with the case against Rama Rao, who reputedly made pivotal contributions to hosting the previous year's race.

(With inputs from agencies.)