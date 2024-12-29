Tragedy in Bandar Lengeh: Deadly Bombing Targets Local Police

In a tragic incident, a suicide bomber targeted a local police vehicle in Bandar Lengeh, killing a police officer and injuring another. The port city, which is home to a sizeable Sunni Muslim community, had previously seen no militant activity.

The assailant approached Capt. Mojtaba Shahid's car in Hormozgan province and triggered an explosive vest, local media reported. Capt. Shahid's deputy, who was in the car during the attack, remains in critical condition.

No group has claimed responsibility, but suspicion falls on Ansar al-Furqan, an Al-Qaeda-linked Sunni militant faction.

(With inputs from agencies.)