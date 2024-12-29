Left Menu

Tragedy in Bandar Lengeh: Deadly Bombing Targets Local Police

A suicide bomber killed a police officer in Bandar Lengeh, a southern Iranian port city, and injured another. The attack, termed terrorism by local media, had no immediate claim of responsibility, though some speculated the involvement of Ansar al-Furqan, a Sunni militant group.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tehran | Updated: 29-12-2024 13:28 IST | Created: 29-12-2024 13:28 IST
Tragedy in Bandar Lengeh: Deadly Bombing Targets Local Police
  • Country:
  • Iran

In a tragic incident, a suicide bomber targeted a local police vehicle in Bandar Lengeh, killing a police officer and injuring another. The port city, which is home to a sizeable Sunni Muslim community, had previously seen no militant activity.

The assailant approached Capt. Mojtaba Shahid's car in Hormozgan province and triggered an explosive vest, local media reported. Capt. Shahid's deputy, who was in the car during the attack, remains in critical condition.

No group has claimed responsibility, but suspicion falls on Ansar al-Furqan, an Al-Qaeda-linked Sunni militant faction.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic Road Accidents Rock Balochistan: A Grim Week of Casualties

Tragic Road Accidents Rock Balochistan: A Grim Week of Casualties

 Pakistan
2
Tragic Contractor Suicide Sparks Police Suspensions in Bidar

Tragic Contractor Suicide Sparks Police Suspensions in Bidar

 India
3
Energy Crisis Deepens in Transdniestria

Energy Crisis Deepens in Transdniestria

 Global
4

Rexas Finance: A Rising Star in the Crypto Space

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Waste Management in Lagos: A Sustainable Roadmap

Yemen’s Economic Crisis Deepens: Challenges and Hope Amidst Conflict

World Bank Group Scorecard FY24: A Blueprint for Inclusive Growth and Climate Resilience

Trade Preferences Outlook 2024: Charting a New Era of Global Commerce

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024