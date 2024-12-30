Punjab Farmers Ramp Up Protests with Statewide Bandh

In a significant escalation of their protest, farmers across Punjab blocked roads, creating considerable disruption in commuter traffic. The state-wide bandh, called by the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-political) and Kisan Mazdoor Morcha, aimed to pressurize the Centre into acceding to their longstanding demands.

These demands include a legal guarantee of a minimum support price (MSP) for crops, as well as debt waivers and pension plans. Emergency services continued uninterrupted despite the bandh restrictions, which were observed from 7 am to 4 pm. This development coincides with farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal's enduring hunger strike, now in its 35th day, as he waits for government action.

The apex court has intervened, giving the Punjab government until December 31 to persuade Dallewal to relocate to a hospital. Tensions remain high at the Punjab-Haryana border where hundreds of farmers camp since February, following thwarted marches to Delhi in response to police action.

(With inputs from agencies.)