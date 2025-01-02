Maharashtra Chief Minister Addresses Cot Controversy Amid Beed Police Station Incident

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday lashed out at the opposition for their criticism regarding the procurement of additional cots at Beed police station. These cots, according to Fadnavis, were necessary to accommodate extra police personnel assigned there.

The controversy arose after Walmik Karad, an accused in a Rs 2 crore extortion case linked to the murder of sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh, was detained at the station. Opposition leaders suggested the cots were meant for Karad, causing a flurry of political exchanges.

NCP-SP MLA Rohit Pawar questioned the sudden purchase, advocating for equal provision for staff across police stations. Meanwhile, Congress MLA Vijay Wadettiwar mocked the situation, naming it the 'Laadli Aaropi Yojana'. A Special Investigation Team has been established to probe Deshmukh's murder, led by IPS officer Basavaraj Teli.

(With inputs from agencies.)