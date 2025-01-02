Left Menu

Maharashtra Chief Minister Addresses Cot Controversy Amid Beed Police Station Incident

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis responded to opposition criticism regarding new cots at Beed police station, explaining they were for additional police personnel. Accused Walmik Karad, involved in an extortion case, is under custody there. NCP MLA Rohit Pawar and Congress MLA Vijay Wadettiwar questioned the urgency and transparency in acquiring these amenities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 02-01-2025 16:11 IST | Created: 02-01-2025 15:55 IST
Maharashtra Chief Minister Addresses Cot Controversy Amid Beed Police Station Incident
Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday lashed out at the opposition for their criticism regarding the procurement of additional cots at Beed police station. These cots, according to Fadnavis, were necessary to accommodate extra police personnel assigned there.

The controversy arose after Walmik Karad, an accused in a Rs 2 crore extortion case linked to the murder of sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh, was detained at the station. Opposition leaders suggested the cots were meant for Karad, causing a flurry of political exchanges.

NCP-SP MLA Rohit Pawar questioned the sudden purchase, advocating for equal provision for staff across police stations. Meanwhile, Congress MLA Vijay Wadettiwar mocked the situation, naming it the 'Laadli Aaropi Yojana'. A Special Investigation Team has been established to probe Deshmukh's murder, led by IPS officer Basavaraj Teli.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Supreme Court to Review Asaduddin Owaisi's Plea on 1991 Places of Worship Act

Supreme Court to Review Asaduddin Owaisi's Plea on 1991 Places of Worship Ac...

 India
2
Keir Starmer's Vision for a Rebuilt Britain in 2025

Keir Starmer's Vision for a Rebuilt Britain in 2025

 United Kingdom
3
New Year's Frenzy: Delhi's Streets and Markets Abuzz

New Year's Frenzy: Delhi's Streets and Markets Abuzz

 India
4
Transforming Urban India: Milestones and Progress in Housing and Urban Affairs

Transforming Urban India: Milestones and Progress in Housing and Urban Affai...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Remote Work’s Rise: Trends, Engagement, and Workplace Dynamics in a Post-Pandemic Era

Unlocking Women's Potential in Business: A Path to Innovation and Community Progress

Mobilizing Private Investments for Global Impact: Insights from the IFC Annual Report 2024

Revolutionizing Visual Geo-localization: ProGEO's Breakthrough in Prompt Engineering

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025