Beed MP Alleges VIP Treatment in High-Profile Extortion Case

Beed MP Bajrang Sonawane has raised serious allegations against Walmik Karad, a jailed close aide of minister Dhananjay Munde, claiming that Karad is receiving VIP treatment while in custody for an extortion case.

Sonawane has stated intentions to bring this issue to the attention of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, alongside NCP leader Supriya Sule. The minister, under scrutiny, has denied any connections to the case. The charges relate to the abduction and murder of sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh, linked to an extortion incident involving an energy corporation.

The Maharashtra government's recent decision to appoint renowned attorney Ujjwal Nikam as the special prosecutor signals the gravity of the case as legal battles continue.

