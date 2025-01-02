Mystery Unfolds: Policeman Killed in Navi Mumbai Train Incident

A shocking murder gripped Navi Mumbai as 42-year-old Vijay Ramesh Chavan, a local policeman, was killed after being attacked and thrown in front of a train by two unidentified individuals.

The attack occurred early Wednesday morning between Rabale and Ghansoli. According to officials, the assailants were wearing white shirts and used an unknown object to assault Chavan.

A murder case has been formally registered, although no arrests have been made thus far. Investigators are actively working to uncover the motive behind this tragic incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)