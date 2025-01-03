Standoff and Supporters: South Korea's Yoon Suk Yeol Controversy

South Korean authorities met a deadlock on Friday when they attempted to arrest impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol, following his martial law declaration. Yoon managed to evade arrest amidst growing crowds of his supporters outside his compound while facing a standoff inside with presidential security forces.

The Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials (CIO) led a team of investigators to the presidential compound early in the morning, where they faced cordons of Presidential Security Service (PSS) personnel and military troops. Despite a pre-approved arrest warrant, the effort was abandoned for safety reasons.

Yoon's counsel argues the warrant's execution to be invalid and promises legal retaliation. As the arrest warrant is viable until January 6, the CIO is reviewing the situation to strategize their next move, ensuring compliance with legal protocols without compromising safety.

