President Murmu Calls for Inclusive and Equitable Healthcare at KLE Cancer Hospital Inauguration

The President of India, Smt. Droupadi Murmu, inaugurated the state-of-the-art KLE Cancer Hospital in Belagavi, Karnataka, today (January 3, 2025). Addressing the gathering, she highlighted the growing global and national challenge posed by cancer and stressed the urgent need for awareness, equitable care, and timely treatment to combat the disease effectively.

President Murmu drew attention to alarming global cancer statistics, citing a 2022 study that reported 20 million new cancer cases and 9.7 million deaths worldwide. She noted that in India, cancer affects about 100 individuals per one lakh people. A study by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) predicts a 13% increase in cancer incidence in India by 2025 compared to 2020.

The Role of Compassionate Care

Emphasizing the role of healthcare professionals, President Murmu said, “Healthcare is not just about physical treatment but also about addressing the emotional and psychological well-being of patients. Every word of compassion from a doctor can profoundly impact a patient’s journey.” She urged healthcare providers to adopt a patient-centric approach that combines advanced medical care with empathy and support.

Awareness and Early Detection: Keys to Survival

The President stressed the critical importance of awareness in the fight against cancer. “Delayed diagnosis and treatment, often due to ignorance or financial constraints, can be fatal in cancer cases. Awareness about causes, diagnosis, and treatment options is vital,” she said. She called for collective action from healthcare providers, policymakers, and communities to create a robust, patient-focused healthcare system that is accessible and equitable.

Addressing Gender Disparities in Healthcare

A significant portion of President Murmu’s address focused on the gender disparities prevalent in healthcare access. “In many families, the health of boys is prioritized over girls, and this bias continues into adulthood. Women often face delays in diagnosis and treatment, which can prove critical, especially for diseases like cancer,” she remarked. She urged families to encourage open discussions about women’s health issues and to take proactive steps to ensure timely medical intervention.

Commitment to Women's Health

The President called on society to take women’s health more seriously, urging households to create supportive environments where women feel comfortable sharing health concerns. “Every member of the family and society must contribute to ensuring that women receive the care they need,” she emphasized.

The Way Forward

President Murmu outlined her vision for a future healthcare system that integrates world-class medical facilities with equity and inclusivity. “The fight against cancer is a collective responsibility. Together, we must work towards creating a healthcare system that leaves no one behind, offering advanced treatment and care for all,” she concluded.

The event was attended by prominent dignitaries, medical professionals, and community leaders, who pledged their commitment to advancing cancer care and awareness. KLE Cancer Hospital, equipped with cutting-edge technology and a multidisciplinary team of experts, is poised to become a pivotal institution in cancer research and treatment in the region.