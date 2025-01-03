NIELIT Deemed University Launched to Revolutionize Digital Education and Semiconductor Skilling

Shri Lakshman Prasad Acharya, Hon’ble Governor of Assam; Shri Ashwini Vaishnaw, Union Minister of Railways, Information & Broadcasting, and Electronics & Information Technology; and Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma, Chief Minister of Assam, jointly inaugurated the National Institute of Electronics & Information Technology (NIELIT) Deemed to Be University at a landmark event in Guwahati. The university was simultaneously inaugurated at 12 locations, including five in the North Eastern states, marking a significant milestone in India’s journey toward becoming a global leader in digital and semiconductor technologies.

Strategic Collaboration for Semiconductor Skilling

The inauguration event also witnessed the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between NIELIT and Tata Electronics Private Limited (TEPL). This partnership, represented by Dr. M. M. Tripathi, Director General, NIELIT, and Dr. Randhir Thakur, CEO & MD, TEPL, aims to strengthen the semiconductor skilling ecosystem in India.

Key initiatives include:

Establishing skill centers focused on Semiconductor Assembly, Testing, Marking, and Packaging (ATMP) technologies.

Launching diploma and certification programs tailored to semiconductor technologies.

Conducting workshops and offering internship opportunities.

Undertaking joint research and funding projects, with a special emphasis on the Northeast region.

Empowering India’s Semiconductor and Digital Ecosystem

Union Minister Shri Ashwini Vaishnaw highlighted the government's commitment to making India a global hub for semiconductor manufacturing, artificial intelligence, Industry 4.0, and quantum computing. He lauded the launch of NIELIT University as a step towards creating a skilled workforce aligned with the Prime Minister’s vision for India’s technological leadership. Shri Vaishnaw emphasized the Northeast's evolving role as the “New Engine” of India’s growth, reflecting the government’s focus on regional development and inclusion.

Announcing the development of a new NIELIT campus at Jagiroad near Guwahati, Shri Vaishnaw stated that the campus will specialize in semiconductor manufacturing and electronics, further cementing Assam’s position in the global semiconductor landscape.

Commitment to Regional Development and Talent Creation

Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma underscored the transformative potential of the semiconductor industry for Assam, stressing the state’s commitment to fostering local talent and creating job opportunities. He highlighted the swift approval of land for the university in record time, made possible through the proactive leadership of the Prime Minister and Shri Vaishnaw.

Dr. Sarma added, "The entire world will soon rely on semiconductor chips that are 'Made in India' and 'Made in Assam,' reflecting our region’s vital contribution to the global technology supply chain."

Focus on Cutting-Edge Education and Industry Alignment

Hon’ble Governor Shri Lakshman Prasad Acharya described the launch of NIELIT University as a historic moment, paving the way for education in advanced digital technologies like artificial intelligence, blockchain, automotive electronics, drone technology, and cybersecurity. The university offers undergraduate, postgraduate, and Ph.D. programs, with course content developed in collaboration with industry leaders to ensure employability.

Aligned with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, NIELIT Deemed University adopts a flexible and student-centric learning environment through digital platforms, virtual labs, and AI-driven personalized learning. Special emphasis is placed on bridging the digital divide by focusing on Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities and rural areas, particularly in the Northeast.

Ambitious Vision for the Future

With a goal to skill over 3.7 million students in emerging technologies over the next five years, NIELIT Deemed University is set to play a pivotal role in India’s digital transformation. Through its extensive network of 50+ centers, 700+ accredited institutes, and 9,000+ facilitation centers, NIELIT has been empowering individuals with industry-relevant knowledge since 1994.

Later in the day, Union Minister Shri Ashwini Vaishnaw visited the Tata Semiconductor plant at Jagiroad to review the progress of the manufacturing facility, further showcasing the government's commitment to advancing India’s semiconductor industry.

This initiative marks a significant step in building India’s technological capabilities, ensuring that the nation becomes a global leader in innovation, manufacturing, and education in the digital era.