Rythu Bharosa Scheme: Unfulfilled Promises Stir Political Tensions in Telangana

Union Minister G Kishan Reddy has accused the Telangana government of failing to fulfil the promises made to farmers during the election campaign, primarily concerning the 'Rythu Bharosa' scheme. He argues that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi should apologise to farmers for unfulfilled commitments.

Reddy claims the state has neglected key promises, such as waiving crop loans and providing financial aid to farmers. He criticises the government for requiring applications under the scheme, suggesting it complicates access to promised resources.

The situation has elicited criticism from various political figures, including BRS working president K T Rama Rao. As BJP plans demonstrations, the state government is organising 'Gram Sabhas' for scheme applications, intensifying political disputes over support to farmers.

(With inputs from agencies.)