Mayawati Slams Congress' Dual Character Amid Allegations from Rahul Gandhi
BSP chief Mayawati criticizes Congress for its dual character and casteist mindset following Rahul Gandhi's remarks. Gandhi expressed disappointment over Mayawati's absence from the anti-BJP front for 2024 polls, but Mayawati argues past alliances with Congress haven't benefited BSP. She accuses both Congress and BJP of opposing Dalit-Bahujan rights.
BSP chief Mayawati unleashed a wave of criticism against the Congress, condemning its 'dual character and casteist mindset' following comments made by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. Gandhi had questioned the current stance of Mayawati's party, the Bahujan Samaj Party, during his visit to Raebareli.
Highlighting perceived contradictions, Mayawati argued that the Congress exhibits hostility towards BSP where it's powerful but seeks alliances where it's weak. She accused the party of hypocrisy, citing past detrimental alliances that sapped BSP's support without reciprocation.
Targeting both Congress and BJP, Mayawati criticized their opposition to BSP's platform and Dr. BR Ambedkar's vision. Meanwhile, Gandhi, while addressing Dalit students, acknowledged Mayawati's foundational role in Indian politics before questioning her current political course.
