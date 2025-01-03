Left Menu

UK Government Clashes with Elon Musk Over Grooming Gang Scandal

The UK government has responded to Elon Musk's criticism of its handling of child sexual abuse cases linked to grooming gangs. Musk focused on crimes involving Pakistani-origin men. The government is open to working with Musk to address these issues and emphasizes ongoing efforts to implement proposed reforms.

Updated: 03-01-2025 22:11 IST | Created: 03-01-2025 22:11 IST
The UK government has responded assertively to Elon Musk's criticism of its management of the grooming gang scandal, involving child sexual abuse. Musk's critiques, delivered via his social media platform X, have sparked heated exchanges about the issues surrounding the Labour Party's handling of the situation.

Musk accused Prime Minister Keir Starmer of inaction during his tenure leading the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) over a decade ago. Despite Musk's severe criticism, UK Health Secretary Wes Streeting described Musk's comments as misjudged but expressed willingness to collaborate with him to tackle this grave issue.

The controversy highlights differing opinions on addressing child sexual exploitation, with political figures calling for a national inquiry. The ongoing issue continues to draw attention to previous inquiries exposing crimes mainly involving British Pakistani men, revealing systemic failures in protecting young girls.

