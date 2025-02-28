Shockwaves in UK Politics: Dodds Resigns Over Foreign Aid Cuts

Anneliese Dodds, the British international development minister, announced her resignation in response to significant foreign aid budget cuts by Prime Minister Keir Starmer. This unexpected move follows Starmer's intent to increase defence expenditure by reducing overseas development funding from 0.5% to 0.3% of GDP.

The cuts have raised alarms among humanitarian groups, who warn of detrimental impacts on UK's global reputation. Dodds articulated her concerns in a letter, emphasizing the dire consequences for aid-dependent regions like Gaza, Sudan, and Ukraine. Her decision precedes Starmer's high-profile meeting with President Trump, aimed at enhancing security ties with the U.S.

As Britain holds the position of the fifth largest international aid donor, this policy shift marks a significant departure from its historical stance. Dodds, who has worked closely with Starmer, voiced disappointment in the thorough burden placed on the aid budget due to increased defence spending.

