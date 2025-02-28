Left Menu

Shockwaves in UK Politics: Dodds Resigns Over Foreign Aid Cuts

Anneliese Dodds, the British international development minister, resigned following Prime Minister Keir Starmer's decision to cut the foreign aid budget to raise defence spending. Dodds expressed concerns that these cuts would harm Britain's development priorities and damage the country's international influence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-02-2025 19:07 IST | Created: 28-02-2025 19:07 IST
Shockwaves in UK Politics: Dodds Resigns Over Foreign Aid Cuts
resignation

Anneliese Dodds, the British international development minister, announced her resignation in response to significant foreign aid budget cuts by Prime Minister Keir Starmer. This unexpected move follows Starmer's intent to increase defence expenditure by reducing overseas development funding from 0.5% to 0.3% of GDP.

The cuts have raised alarms among humanitarian groups, who warn of detrimental impacts on UK's global reputation. Dodds articulated her concerns in a letter, emphasizing the dire consequences for aid-dependent regions like Gaza, Sudan, and Ukraine. Her decision precedes Starmer's high-profile meeting with President Trump, aimed at enhancing security ties with the U.S.

As Britain holds the position of the fifth largest international aid donor, this policy shift marks a significant departure from its historical stance. Dodds, who has worked closely with Starmer, voiced disappointment in the thorough burden placed on the aid budget due to increased defence spending.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia's Housing Market: A Struggle for Affordability Amid Stagnant Growth

Australia's Housing Market: A Struggle for Affordability Amid Stagnant Growt...

 Global
2
Endrick's Spectacular Rise: The Future Star of Real Madrid

Endrick's Spectacular Rise: The Future Star of Real Madrid

 Global
3
Gatwick Expansion: Green Light for Growth?

Gatwick Expansion: Green Light for Growth?

 United Kingdom
4
Final Hostage Exchange Amidst Fragile Gaza Ceasefire

Final Hostage Exchange Amidst Fragile Gaza Ceasefire

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s AI takeover: The next global powerhouse in artificial intelligence

How Fintech Thrives: The Economic and Digital Factors Shaping Its Future

Sub-Saharan Africa’s Trade Landscape: Dependency, Integration, and Policy Insights

Rethinking Climate Risks: Why Richer, Colder Nations Face Bigger Economic Losses

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025