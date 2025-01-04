Left Menu

Beed Murder Case: Accused Arrested

Sudarshan Ghule and Sudhir Sangle, accused in the murder of a sarpanch in Beed, have been apprehended by law enforcement authorities. The arrest serves as a significant development in the ongoing investigation into this high-profile case.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 04-01-2025 10:24 IST | Created: 04-01-2025 10:24 IST
Beed Murder Case: Accused Arrested
arrest
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant turn of events, Sudarshan Ghule and Sudhir Sangle have been detained by the police. The two are accused of involvement in the murder of a sarpanch in Beed.

The arrest marks a crucial development in the investigation of this notable case, sending a strong message about law enforcement's commitment to justice.

Authorities are continuing to probe the motives behind the attack, which has drawn widespread public attention and demands for swift action.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
A Tenuous Hold: Mike Johnson's Narrow Victory and GOP Unrest

A Tenuous Hold: Mike Johnson's Narrow Victory and GOP Unrest

 Global
2
Assault During Anti-Encroachment: Father-Son Duo Booked

Assault During Anti-Encroachment: Father-Son Duo Booked

 India
3
The Crucial Connection: Sleep, Memory, and Mental Health

The Crucial Connection: Sleep, Memory, and Mental Health

 India
4
BJP Criticizes AAP as a 'Disaster' for Delhi Amid Infrastructure Launches

BJP Criticizes AAP as a 'Disaster' for Delhi Amid Infrastructure Launches

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana’s Blueprint for Climate Action: Unveiling the Blue Carbon Potential

Leveraging Private Sector Expertise for Sustainable Hydropower Growth

World Bank and IFC: A Decade of Driving Gender Equality Forward

Small Islands, Big Ambitions: Ocean-Focused Climate Actions in SIDS

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025