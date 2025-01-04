Beed Murder Case: Accused Arrested

In a significant turn of events, Sudarshan Ghule and Sudhir Sangle have been detained by the police. The two are accused of involvement in the murder of a sarpanch in Beed.

The arrest marks a crucial development in the investigation of this notable case, sending a strong message about law enforcement's commitment to justice.

Authorities are continuing to probe the motives behind the attack, which has drawn widespread public attention and demands for swift action.

(With inputs from agencies.)