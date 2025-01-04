Left Menu

Heist at Ganjam Temples: Gold and Silver Worth Millions Stolen

Valuables worth over Rs 30 lakh were allegedly looted from two temples in Ganjam district. Theft occurred at the Shirdi Sai Baba and Maa Budhisantani Thakurani temples. Missing items include silver and gold ornaments and cash. Police struggle with unclear CCTV footage as investigation begins.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Berhampur | Updated: 04-01-2025 20:17 IST | Created: 04-01-2025 20:17 IST
Heist at Ganjam Temples: Gold and Silver Worth Millions Stolen
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Unidentified miscreants allegedly made off with valuables worth over Rs 30 lakh from two sacred sites in Ganjam district, police revealed on Saturday.

The brazen burglaries took place in the heart of the night at the Shirdi Sai Baba temple situated in Bhanjanagar and the Maa Budhisantani Thakurani temple located in Jagadalpur.

According to the filed FIR, silver and gold ornaments alongside Rs 30,000 in cash were looted. Although a CCTV camera was present at the Shirdi Sai Baba temple, the surveillance footage lacked clarity, complicating the investigation efforts spearheaded by a special police team.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Seismic Shock: Earthquake Jolts Ethiopia

Seismic Shock: Earthquake Jolts Ethiopia

 Global
2
Blinken's Diplomatic Farewell Tour: Strengthening Allies Amidst Global Challenges

Blinken's Diplomatic Farewell Tour: Strengthening Allies Amidst Global Chall...

 United States
3
Jake Sullivan's Farewell India Trip: Cementing Indo-US Strategic Ties

Jake Sullivan's Farewell India Trip: Cementing Indo-US Strategic Ties

 United States
4
Australia's Heat Wave Raises Fire Threat Across Victoria

Australia's Heat Wave Raises Fire Threat Across Victoria

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Healthcare in Ghana: Networks of Practice Driving Universal Health Coverage

Strengthening DRC’s Economy: Overcoming Dollarization for Sustainable Prosperity

Unequal Price Impacts: How Inflation Worsens Socioeconomic Inequities in Pakistan

Toward a Modern Land Market: Tackling Informality in Ukraine’s Agricultural Sector

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025