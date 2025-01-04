Heist at Ganjam Temples: Gold and Silver Worth Millions Stolen

Unidentified miscreants allegedly made off with valuables worth over Rs 30 lakh from two sacred sites in Ganjam district, police revealed on Saturday.

The brazen burglaries took place in the heart of the night at the Shirdi Sai Baba temple situated in Bhanjanagar and the Maa Budhisantani Thakurani temple located in Jagadalpur.

According to the filed FIR, silver and gold ornaments alongside Rs 30,000 in cash were looted. Although a CCTV camera was present at the Shirdi Sai Baba temple, the surveillance footage lacked clarity, complicating the investigation efforts spearheaded by a special police team.

(With inputs from agencies.)