Brazen Heist: Thieves Loot Rs 29 Lakh from ATM in Telangana

In a daring heist, three unidentified thieves successfully looted around Rs 29 lakh from an ATM within the jurisdiction of Adibatla Police Station in Telangana's Rangareddy district, authorities reported on Monday. The culprits allegedly used gas cutters to penetrate the ATM, making off with the substantial sum of cash.

The theft took place during the early morning hours, specifically around 2 AM, between March 1st and 2nd, in the Raviryal area. Police have launched an intensive investigation by forming four specialized teams to track down the culprits responsible for the theft. A formal case has been registered, confirming the brazen act under the local police station's supervision.

CCTV footage from the location reveals a trio of individuals using gas cutters to forcibly access the ATM's cash reserves. Authorities are continuing to gather further details, with updates expected as the investigation progresses. Local residents and banks are on high alert following this major security breach.

(With inputs from agencies.)