Daring Heist in South Mumbai: Arrest Made in Gold Looting Case

A man was arrested in New Delhi for his involvement in an armed robbery in South Mumbai, where gold ornaments worth Rs 47.20 lakh were looted from an angadia (courier). The crime occurred on January 6 on P D Mello Road. Police have apprehended two suspects, while others remain at large.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 27-02-2025 00:12 IST | Created: 27-02-2025 00:12 IST
A man connected to a daring heist in South Mumbai has been apprehended in New Delhi, authorities revealed on Wednesday. The individual was involved in a robbery targeting an angadia, or courier, specializing in transporting valuables like gold and jewellery.

The incident unfolded on January 6, as four perpetrators intercepted the courier on P D Mello Road. The attackers discharged firearms, looted gold ornaments worth Rs 47.20 lakh, and injured the courier's relative.

Following a rigorous investigation, Mumbai police registered a case at the Mata Ramabai Ambedkar Marg Police Station, successfully apprehending two suspects. The arrest in Delhi marks a significant breakthrough as police continue their pursuit of the remaining culprits.

(With inputs from agencies.)

