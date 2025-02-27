Daring Heist in South Mumbai: Arrest Made in Gold Looting Case

A man connected to a daring heist in South Mumbai has been apprehended in New Delhi, authorities revealed on Wednesday. The individual was involved in a robbery targeting an angadia, or courier, specializing in transporting valuables like gold and jewellery.

The incident unfolded on January 6, as four perpetrators intercepted the courier on P D Mello Road. The attackers discharged firearms, looted gold ornaments worth Rs 47.20 lakh, and injured the courier's relative.

Following a rigorous investigation, Mumbai police registered a case at the Mata Ramabai Ambedkar Marg Police Station, successfully apprehending two suspects. The arrest in Delhi marks a significant breakthrough as police continue their pursuit of the remaining culprits.

