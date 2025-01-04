Farmers Unite Against 'More Dangerous' Agricultural Law Draft

The Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) has condemned the newly proposed National Policy Framework on Agricultural Marketing (NPFAM), branding it as "more dangerous" than previously repealed farm laws. The organization issued a stern warning to the government for its immediate withdrawal.

A Mahapanchayat held on Saturday saw participation from farmers, mainly from Punjab and Haryana, and SKM senior leaders. Concerns were raised over the health of non-political SKM leader Jagjeet Singh Dallewal, who is on hunger strike.

The draft policy rejection echoed unanimously, with a call for village panchayats to convey the refusal to the central government by January 10. Leaders warned of corporate takeover fears in grain trade if the policy proceeds, indicating plans for future agitations.

(With inputs from agencies.)