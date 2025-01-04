Left Menu

Farmers Unite Against 'More Dangerous' Agricultural Law Draft

Samyukt Kisan Morcha rejects the National Policy Framework on Agricultural Marketing, calling it 'more dangerous' than the repealed farm laws. A Mahapanchayat voiced concerns, highlighting the deteriorating health of leader Jagjeet Singh Dallewal. Farmer leaders urged immediate withdrawal and proposed further agitation and meetings to continue the struggle.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tohana | Updated: 04-01-2025 21:38 IST | Created: 04-01-2025 21:38 IST
The Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) has condemned the newly proposed National Policy Framework on Agricultural Marketing (NPFAM), branding it as "more dangerous" than previously repealed farm laws. The organization issued a stern warning to the government for its immediate withdrawal.

A Mahapanchayat held on Saturday saw participation from farmers, mainly from Punjab and Haryana, and SKM senior leaders. Concerns were raised over the health of non-political SKM leader Jagjeet Singh Dallewal, who is on hunger strike.

The draft policy rejection echoed unanimously, with a call for village panchayats to convey the refusal to the central government by January 10. Leaders warned of corporate takeover fears in grain trade if the policy proceeds, indicating plans for future agitations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

