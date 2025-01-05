Hemant Soren Rolls Out Financial Aid for Women in Jharkhand

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren is set to transfer financial assistance of Rs 5,000 each to more than 56 lakh beneficiaries under the 'Maiyan Samman Yojana'. This event, postponed from December 28 last year due to national mourning, will take place on Monday.

The grand ceremony organized in Namkum is expected to see attendance from over 3 lakh beneficiaries, as per the state government. The 'Maiyan Samman Yojana' was initially launched in August last year, providing Rs 1,000 to women aged 18-50, and covering around 56 lakh beneficiaries.

The Jharkhand Mukti Morcha-led alliance government had pledged to increase the monthly honorarium to Rs 2,500 starting December 2024. This initiative is widely acclaimed for enhancing INDIA bloc's electoral success in Jharkhand. Preparations at the Namkum venue have been checked by Deputy Commissioner Manjunath Bhajantri.

(With inputs from agencies.)