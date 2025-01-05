Hamas Considers Hostage-Exchange Deal Amid Ceasefire Talks
Hamas has agreed on a list of 34 hostages for a possible exchange in a ceasefire deal with Israel. A Hamas official stated that the deal hinges on Israel agreeing to withdraw from Gaza and establishing a permanent ceasefire.
In a pivotal development, the Palestinian militant group Hamas has validated a roster of 34 hostages, proposed for exchange as part of a ceasefire negotiation with Israel.
An official from Hamas, who requested anonymity due to the delicate nature of the discussions, confirmed the approval to Reuters on Sunday.
The official emphasized that any potential agreement would require Israel's withdrawal from Gaza and the establishment of a permanent ceasefire.
