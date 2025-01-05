Left Menu

Hamas Considers Hostage-Exchange Deal Amid Ceasefire Talks

Hamas has agreed on a list of 34 hostages for a possible exchange in a ceasefire deal with Israel. A Hamas official stated that the deal hinges on Israel agreeing to withdraw from Gaza and establishing a permanent ceasefire.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Cairo | Updated: 05-01-2025 23:28 IST | Created: 05-01-2025 23:28 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Egypt

In a pivotal development, the Palestinian militant group Hamas has validated a roster of 34 hostages, proposed for exchange as part of a ceasefire negotiation with Israel.

An official from Hamas, who requested anonymity due to the delicate nature of the discussions, confirmed the approval to Reuters on Sunday.

The official emphasized that any potential agreement would require Israel's withdrawal from Gaza and the establishment of a permanent ceasefire.

(With inputs from agencies.)

