Security Forces Neutralize Five Naxalites in Chhattisgarh Encounter
Five Naxalites were killed in an encounter with security forces in Chhattisgarh's Bastar region. The gunfight occurred in a forest near Abujhmaad, involving DRG and STF personnel. Automatic weapons were recovered from the site. The operation is part of a broader anti-Naxalite initiative in the region.
Chhattisgarh's Bastar region witnessed a significant anti-Naxalite operation, resulting in the death of five Naxalites.
The encounter unfolded in the Abujhmaad forests, with joint forces from the District Reserve Guard (DRG) and Special Task Force (STF) participating.
Security personnel retrieved automatic weapons from the scene, underscoring the intense nature of the confrontation.
