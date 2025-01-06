Security Forces Neutralize Five Naxalites in Chhattisgarh Encounter

Chhattisgarh's Bastar region witnessed a significant anti-Naxalite operation, resulting in the death of five Naxalites.

The encounter unfolded in the Abujhmaad forests, with joint forces from the District Reserve Guard (DRG) and Special Task Force (STF) participating.

Security personnel retrieved automatic weapons from the scene, underscoring the intense nature of the confrontation.

(With inputs from agencies.)