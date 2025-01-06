ICRC Expands Humanitarian Efforts in Syria Amidst Post-Assad Challenges

The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) is set to significantly expand its operations in Syria, with plans to surpass the original $100 million program. This decision arises from pressing needs in Syria's health, water, and power sectors, following the recent political shift with the fall of President Bashar al-Assad.

The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs reports a substantial $2.73 billion funding gap for essential aid in Syria, expected to require $4.07 billion this year. ICRC President Mirjana Spoljaric highlighted the necessity of increased funding as she discussed the organization's ongoing commitment during a visit to the country.

Spoljaric emphasized the urgency of rehabilitating water and electricity systems to prevent further decline. With some critical facilities located near conflict zones, the organization faces challenges that extend beyond finances, including political dimensions related to sanctions. Meanwhile, pressure mounts on the U.S. to ease restrictions to facilitate aid and support Syria's recovery process.

