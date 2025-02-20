Punjab's Water Crisis: No Drop to Share, Says Chief Minister Mann
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann declared the state has no surplus water to share with other states, amid ongoing disputes adjudicated by the Ravi Beas Water Tribunal. He highlighted over-extraction and depleted resources, stressing the need for justice and equitable water allocation, notably regarding the Yamuna river.
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Wednesday made a strong assertion before the Ravi Beas Water Tribunal, stating that the state cannot share its already scarce water resources with any other state.
During discussions with the tribunal led by Justice Vineet Saran, Mann emphasized Punjab's dire situation, pointing out that 76.5% of its blocks are overexploited in terms of groundwater extraction. He urged a reassessment of water availability according to international norms.
Mann argued for Punjab's involvement in the allocation negotiations for Yamuna waters, citing historical precedence. He praised the state's increased usage of canal water for irrigation, resulting in a reported improvement in groundwater levels.
