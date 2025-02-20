Left Menu

Punjab's Water Crisis: No Drop to Share, Says Chief Minister Mann

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann declared the state has no surplus water to share with other states, amid ongoing disputes adjudicated by the Ravi Beas Water Tribunal. He highlighted over-extraction and depleted resources, stressing the need for justice and equitable water allocation, notably regarding the Yamuna river.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 20-02-2025 09:41 IST | Created: 20-02-2025 09:37 IST
Punjab's Water Crisis: No Drop to Share, Says Chief Minister Mann
Bhagwant Mann Image Credit: Wikipidea
  • Country:
  • India

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Wednesday made a strong assertion before the Ravi Beas Water Tribunal, stating that the state cannot share its already scarce water resources with any other state.

During discussions with the tribunal led by Justice Vineet Saran, Mann emphasized Punjab's dire situation, pointing out that 76.5% of its blocks are overexploited in terms of groundwater extraction. He urged a reassessment of water availability according to international norms.

Mann argued for Punjab's involvement in the allocation negotiations for Yamuna waters, citing historical precedence. He praised the state's increased usage of canal water for irrigation, resulting in a reported improvement in groundwater levels.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Stagnant Salaries: UK's Wage Growth Hits 3-Year Low

Stagnant Salaries: UK's Wage Growth Hits 3-Year Low

 United Kingdom
2
Record Highs in Anti-Muslim Incidents in Britain: A Wake-up Call

Record Highs in Anti-Muslim Incidents in Britain: A Wake-up Call

 Global
3
UK's Ambitious Decade-Long Study to Unveil Vaping Impact on Youth

UK's Ambitious Decade-Long Study to Unveil Vaping Impact on Youth

 Global
4
Howard Lutnick: The New Face of US Trade Policy?

Howard Lutnick: The New Face of US Trade Policy?

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening AMR Control: Japan’s Shift to a Targeted One Health Approach

Combatting Healthcare Fraud: The Role of Digital Technology and Analytics

Saline Agriculture Solutions: Securing Viet Nam’s Mekong Delta Farms

Automation in South Korea: How AI and Robotics Are Reshaping Work and Wages

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025