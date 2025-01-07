Left Menu

Hochstein Praises Israeli Army Withdrawal from Lebanon

U.S. envoy Amos Hochstein announced the withdrawal of the Israeli army from the western sector of Lebanon, stating it is a positive development. Speaking in Lebanon, he confirmed that withdrawals will persist until the Israeli forces have fully vacated the area.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Cairo | Updated: 07-01-2025 00:01 IST | Created: 07-01-2025 00:01 IST
  • Country:
  • Egypt

U.S. envoy Amos Hochstein expressed satisfaction on Monday over the Israeli army's withdrawal from Lebanon's western sector back into Israel.

During a press conference in Lebanon after discussions with senior Lebanese officials, Hochstein confirmed that these withdrawals will continue steadily.

The objective is to ensure the complete withdrawal of Israeli forces from the country, marking a significant step in regional stability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

