North Korea Unveils Hypersonic Missile Test Amid Rising Tensions

North Korea has conducted a successful test of a new hypersonic ballistic missile, signaling a significant advancement in its nuclear program, according to state media outlet KCNA. The missile, which leverages new carbon fibre composite materials in its engine, was launched near Pyongyang, traveling 1,500 km at Mach 12 before striking its target.

The test aligns with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken's visit to South Korea, where he reaffirmed trilateral cooperation with Japan to counteract North Korea's ambitions. Kim Jong Un emphasized this missile as a strategic deterrent to growing regional security threats.

Amid tensions, Blinken condemned the missile launch and noted North Korea's increasing collaboration with Moscow in missile technology development. The recent advancements in solid-fuel hypersonic design reveal North Korea's evolving military strategy aimed at evading missile defenses.

