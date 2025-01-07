Left Menu

Terror in Zamfara: Kidnapping Crisis Intensifies in Northwest Nigeria

A recent attack in Gana town, Zamfara, Nigeria, saw 46 people kidnapped, amid intensified violence from armed gangs. The attackers, termed as 'bandits,' set fires and caused chaos. While previous victims were freed after ransom payments, the latest incident underscores ongoing security challenges in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-01-2025 17:19 IST | Created: 07-01-2025 17:14 IST
Terror in Zamfara: Kidnapping Crisis Intensifies in Northwest Nigeria
kidnapping case Image Credit:

A recent raid has resulted in the abduction of at least 46 people, including women and children, in the town of Gana, located in Nigeria's northwest Zamfara state. Witnesses and a local traditional leader reported the incident.

The attack took place at around 2200 GMT on Sunday, following another mass kidnapping event last month in the same state. Villagers described a chaotic scene with gunmen on motorbikes firing shots and setting fire to homes and businesses.

The region has faced a series of violent incidents orchestrated by armed gangs, locally known as bandits, who kidnap residents for ransom. In this recent attack, intervention by government security forces helped prevent further destruction.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Economic Tensions Underscore Market Caution

Economic Tensions Underscore Market Caution

 Global
2
South Korea's Political Turmoil: The Attempted Detention of President Yoon Suk Yeol

South Korea's Political Turmoil: The Attempted Detention of President Yoon S...

 South Korea
3
Amazon's Broadband Ambitions & UK Rail Expansion: Top Financial Stories

Amazon's Broadband Ambitions & UK Rail Expansion: Top Financial Stories

 Global
4
Italy Secures $1.5 Billion Future with SpaceX

Italy Secures $1.5 Billion Future with SpaceX

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Role of Sustainable Energy in Improving Health, Education, and Well-Being in Africa

2030 WRG’s Vision: Turning Water Scarcity into Opportunity with Global Solutions

Green Transport Strategies to Transform the Western Balkans for a Sustainable Future

Transforming Public Health in Lagos: The Promise and Challenges of mHealth Solutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025