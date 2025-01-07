Terror in Zamfara: Kidnapping Crisis Intensifies in Northwest Nigeria

A recent raid has resulted in the abduction of at least 46 people, including women and children, in the town of Gana, located in Nigeria's northwest Zamfara state. Witnesses and a local traditional leader reported the incident.

The attack took place at around 2200 GMT on Sunday, following another mass kidnapping event last month in the same state. Villagers described a chaotic scene with gunmen on motorbikes firing shots and setting fire to homes and businesses.

The region has faced a series of violent incidents orchestrated by armed gangs, locally known as bandits, who kidnap residents for ransom. In this recent attack, intervention by government security forces helped prevent further destruction.

