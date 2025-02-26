Haiti's Capital Under Siege: Armed Gangs Cause Chaos and Despair

Before dawn on Tuesday, armed gangs launched a brazen attack on Haiti's capital, mercilessly targeting residents of the Delmas 30 neighborhood. The violence forced many to flee in panic as these criminal groups maintain unchecked control over extensive parts of the Caribbean nation.

The escalating violence has contributed to the internal displacement of over 1 million Haitians, roughly 10% of the population, as well-funded and well-connected gangs strengthen their grip on the capital and its surroundings. Despite requests for comments, local police remain silent on the unfolding crisis.

Witnesses like Alex Josue, a local resident, describe the harrowing scenes, including the brutal killing of a meat vendor in front of his child and the gruesome fate of a mother and her child. Rights groups highlight the widespread nature of these attacks, which involve murder, arson, and other violent acts, pushing residents to seek refuge in precarious conditions.

