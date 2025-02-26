Left Menu

Haiti's Capital Under Siege: Armed Gangs Cause Chaos and Despair

Armed gangs attacked Haiti's capital, killing residents and displacing many. Residents fear for their lives as gangs continue unchecked, leading to internal displacement and widespread panic. Human rights groups report indiscriminate violence, including murder and arson. The crisis exacerbates as residents seek refuge, with calls for intervention growing.

Updated: 26-02-2025 05:32 IST | Created: 26-02-2025 05:32 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Before dawn on Tuesday, armed gangs launched a brazen attack on Haiti's capital, mercilessly targeting residents of the Delmas 30 neighborhood. The violence forced many to flee in panic as these criminal groups maintain unchecked control over extensive parts of the Caribbean nation.

The escalating violence has contributed to the internal displacement of over 1 million Haitians, roughly 10% of the population, as well-funded and well-connected gangs strengthen their grip on the capital and its surroundings. Despite requests for comments, local police remain silent on the unfolding crisis.

Witnesses like Alex Josue, a local resident, describe the harrowing scenes, including the brutal killing of a meat vendor in front of his child and the gruesome fate of a mother and her child. Rights groups highlight the widespread nature of these attacks, which involve murder, arson, and other violent acts, pushing residents to seek refuge in precarious conditions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

