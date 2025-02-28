Shepherd Integrates Intel TDT to Boost Ransomware Defenses

Shepherd, a prominent player in the IoT and enterprise security landscape, is set to fortify its defenses against ransomware by incorporating Intel® Threat Detection Technology (TDT) into its security and management suite. The integration seeks to leverage CPU-level telemetry for real-time detection of malicious encryption attempts, significantly enhancing the existing endpoint security solutions.

Highlighting the objectives behind this advancement, CEO Anter Virk emphasized the company's dedication to proactive and real-time cybersecurity. By merging its kernel-mode detection capabilities with Intel® TDT, Shepherd promises superior protection, particularly on Intel-based devices, while maintaining performance efficiency—a key factor attracting customers. Meanwhile, Intel executive Carla Rodriguez affirmed their commitment to fortifying enterprise cybersecurity.

The upgraded product suite, expected later this year, reflects not just technological innovation but also aligns with India's ambitious push for tech-driven growth, as underscored by recent government budget allocations. These initiatives include substantial investments in startups, R&D, and AI education, though industry leaders call for detailed execution strategies to maximize impact.

(With inputs from agencies.)